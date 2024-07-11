Upcoming Rugby Action at the Garrison Savannah

In the run-up to the climax of Crop-Over activities, the Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU) is hosting their Domestic League Social on Friday, July 12, at the Clubhouse on the Historic Garrison Savannah. The Social starts at 7:00 pm and the extended rugby community, players both past and present, friends and family are invited to get together for a lime, and to see the upgraded pitch with the permanent light fixtures, and irrigation system. Food and drinks will be on sale. This event will serve as the launch event of the Men’s Domestic League, scheduled to start later in July.

The Barbados Women’s Select XV’s team will host the visiting Cayman Islands Women in an international friendly fixture on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the newly upgraded Garrison Savannah pitch.

The local women have been working hard to rebuild their squad, under the leadership of Coach Anthony Lambert, playing several matches to prepare for the incoming Cayman squad. This first international match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 pm and everyone is invited to come to the pitch and support the local team. Food and drinks will be on sale. The Barbados Turf Club will also be hosting races, so there will be lots of activity for everyone! Come for the rugby, stay for the lime!