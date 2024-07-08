Breaking News

The Girl in the Pool (2024) Freddie Prinze Jr & Monica Potter

Bajan Reporter

,
Directed by Dakota Gorman and written by Jackson Reid Williams, The Girl in the Pool debuts in theaters, digital, and on demand on July 26, 2024. The film is produced by Eric Brenner, German Michael Torres, RJ Collins, and Larry Greenberg.

On his birthday, Tom’s life collapses when his mistress is found dead in his pool. Terrified of the consequences, and desperate to protect his family, he conceals the truth, triggering a chaotic night that threatens to unravel his perfect life.

