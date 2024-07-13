Tents judging for Pic O De Crop starts Tuesday

Tent judging for this year’s Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Competition starts Tuesday.

After registration had closed all six calypso tents were signed up and 94 calypsonians had registered to face the judges.

The breakdown: All Stars 21, House of Soca 18, Super Gladiators 16, Big Show 15, Shining Stars 15 and Stray Cats nine.

During a brief meeting with event producer Aja and tent managers, dates were pulled for calypsonians in the various tents to face the judges.

The judging dates span a one-week period starting next Tuesday, July 16 and ending on Tuesday, July 23. The tents will be judged at two locations; the Garfield Sobers Complex, Wildey, St Michael and the Daphne Joseph Hackett-Theatre, Queen’s Park House, The City.

Tent managers from left: Eleanor Rice (All Stars), Jerry Roberts (Stray Cats), Merle Niles (De Big Show), Winston Alleyne (Super Gladiators), Julie Sealy (Shinning Stars) and Sharon Carew-White (House of Soca) drawing dates for the tent judging.

The first tent to face the judges will be De Big Show on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Sobers Complex. They will be followed by House of Soca on Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the same location.

Next up is Shinning Stars who will face the judges on Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m. at the Garfield Sobers Complex while the following night, Friday, July 19, will be Super Gladiators’ turn at 8 p.m. at the Daphne Joseph Hackett-Theatre. Stray Cats will be judged on Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m. at the same location.

On Tuesday, July 23, All Stars will be the last tent to judge at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Sobers Complex. At that time, the names of the 17 Finalists, to face reigning Calypso Monarch iWeb, will be announced after the judges deliberate. The Courtesy Pic O De Crop Finals will be held on Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m. at the National Botanical Gardens.