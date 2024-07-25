Tanya Stephens’ “Gangsta Blues – Live” 20th Anniversary album out now

Acclaimed Jamaican singer-songwriter Tanya Stephens releases Gangsta Blues Live: 20th Anniversary now on all digital platforms via joint venture between Tuff Gong International and Tad’s Record Inc. Stephens recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of her landmark album Gangsta Blues with a live performance of the full tracklist, recorded in front of a studio audience at SiriusXM in Miami Beach, FL. Initially broadcast on SiriusXM Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio, this historic concert was mixed and mastered into an album that includes some of Stephens’ biggest international hits like “It’s A Pity (Live),” “Boom Wuk (Live),” and “Little White Lie (Live),” as well as cameos from premier Jamaican talent like Spragga Benz and Kumar Fyah on “Gangsta Gal (Live)” and “This Is Love (Live),” respectively. The 18-track set also contains a studio recording of Tanya’s previously released “Heart Of Stone” single with Taddy P.

Always serving her loyal fans, the beloved reggae songstress also took this opportunity to share a “Behind The Scenes” video that premiered on the Tuff Gong TV YouTube channel today. The clip offers an insider’s glimpse to the event, including exclusive footage of soundcheck, the greenroom, and ultimately building to a crescendo as Stephens performs the fan favorite, “It’s A Pity (Live),” with renewed authority.

“It has been so emotional, because you know this was like therapy for me,” revealed Tanya in a personal message to her fans.

Speaking on the album, she added, “it’s my philosophy. It’s my everything. It was my coming of age. I grew up in front of you guys. Thank you very much for being such good parents. Look how I turned out. You should be very proud! You should either be very proud or very ashamed,” she joked. “But either way we made it this far and I really am so grateful. Thank you guys, I love you so much,” said Stephens in her sincere conclusion.

And the people continue to love her. The humble, yet sharp-witted veteran treated an intimate gathering of 50 fans to live renditions of the songs that catapulted her status from dancehall ingénue, to becoming recognized as one of the greatest storytellers to ever emerge from Jamaica. “So we’re here to celebrate, and I just want to say my heartfelt thanks to Tuff Gong Radio and SiriusXM for celebrating with me,” said Stephens as she addressed the crowd to kick off the festivities. “Words can’t express what this means, so I’m not gonna talk too long. I’m just gonna get into it.”

The exclusive performance was also attended by Cedella Marley, CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, and emcee’d by DJ GQ, host of SiriusXM Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio show “Dancehall Cyaan Done,” which features a career-spanning conversation with Tanya in the latest episode, available to stream on the SiriusXM app.