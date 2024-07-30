Stage set for epic kaiso battle this Friday

As the crescendo of Crop Over’s golden anniversary reaches its kaiso zenith, the stage is set for this year’s highly-anticipated Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Final.

The island’s premier calypso showdown promises electrifying performances and fierce rivalry as 17 contenders vie to dethrone reigning monarch Ian iWeb Webster when the competition comes off this Friday, August 2, at the National Botanical Gardens.

For months, Barbados’ top calypsonians have been perfecting their craft, preparing for this moment. They have delivered standout performances during the season, presenting well-crafted songs that resonate with powerful messages, sharp humour and poignant observations. However, the journey to calypso supremacy will be no easy feat, as iWeb is expected to vigorously fight to retain the coveted crown and the finalists.

The finalists comprise a mix of past Pic-O-De-Crop monarchs in Kid Site and AC, four former Junior Monarch winners namely Sir Ruel, Sammy G, Grateful Co (formerly Coco) and Tae; first timers including the first visually impaired person Mr. Deejay and Trinity; as well as perennial finalists.

The order of appearance is as follows:

1. Granville Mr. Deejay Carter

2. David Kid Site Piggott

3. Samantha Sammy G Greaves

4. Chrystal Cummins-Beckles-Holder

5. Colin Spencer

6. Chad Sir Ruel Bowen

7. Darin Holder

8. Eric Lewis

9. Sammy Sammy Dello Odle

10. Rico Grateful Co Gaskin

11. John Yarde

12. Paul Billboard Murrell

13. Trinity Trinity Clarke

14. Shontae Tae Alleyne-Clarke

15. Ian iWeb Webster

16. Adrian AC Clarke

17. Shondell Imara Jahbari

18. Geoffrey Biggie Irie Cordle

Former monarch Dequon Quon Alleyne is the reserve.

Apart from the line-up, at the end of the competition patrons will be treated to a trip down memory lane by four former monarchs.

While the results are being tabulated, songs of Pic O De Crop past will be performed by: The Most Honourable Anthony Gabby Carter, who won in 1968 and six times since them; the 1976 Monarch Destroyer; The Most Honourable Stetson RPB Wiltshire who has won the most titles – 10 times, and the 1995 kaiso king Edwin Yearwood – the island’s lone triple-crown monarch.

National Cultural Foundation (NCF) Chief Executive Officer Carol Roberts highlighted the palpable excitement surrounding this year’s calypso competition as she congratulated the finalists and all the calypso tents that pitched. Additionally, Roberts conveyed her gratitude to the judges and coordinators for their invaluable contributions.

The 2024 champion of the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Final will have the option of driving away in a 2024 Nissan E Power X-Trail valued at $136,000 or taking $100,000 in cash. If the vehicle is chosen, the winner gets $5 000 in insurance from Cooperators General Insurance and $1 000 in fuel vouchers, thanks to SOL.

The second-place finisher will be awarded $40,000, the third-place will receive $20,000, and the fourth-place will take home $15,000. The individual in fifth place will be granted $10,000. Positions sixth through tenth will each earn $8,000, and those placing eleventh through nineteenth will receive $6,000. Additionally, an appearance fee of $1,500 will be paid to each contestant.

Admission for the Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Final are $40 and $50 at the door.

Tickets are available online in addition to the National Cultural Foundation and many other locales islandwide. (PR)