St Vincent, Canouan donated Generators by SwiftPac, SkyMax & InterCargo Air… (Foodstuffs and toiletries soon added to new donations)

Less than a fortnight after the onslaught of Hurricane Beryl affected most of the Windward Islands, the Caribbean Aviation and Logistics Group of Companies stepped up to assist their EC neighbours.

A number of generators were prepared for shipment, this was confirmed by Dr Reco Lewis – the Group’s regional operations manager; “…while we haven’t sent food items yet, we’re planning to do so.”

Dr Lewis stated the reasoning behind gifting the scientific calculators locally is due to the realisation many children here did not posess such gear. “...this is our way of saying to the future generation of Barbados is that ‘We’ve got you!‘ with this donation…”

The Regional Operations Manager added this exercise is a sequel to 2023’s initiative when the Mathematics Department of St Leonard’s Boys received a similar benefit.

In summing up, Dr Lewis opined; “…may these donations be put to the best of use. As we stay committed to giving back to the community whenever and however best we can…”

Other schools receiving these calculators included – Springer Memorial, St George Secondary, Lester Vaughn, Princess Margaret, Grantley Adams Memorial, Frederick Smith Secondary, Graydon Sealy, the Alleyne School, Ellerslie as well as Daryll Jordan Secondary.