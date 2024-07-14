St Vincent, Canouan donated Generators by SwiftPac, SkyMax & InterCargo Air… (Foodstuffs and toiletries soon added to new donations)

Less than a fortnight after the onslaught of Hurricane Beryl affected most of the Windward Islands, the Caribbean Aviation and Logistics Group of Companies stepped up to assist their EC neighbours.
A number of generators were prepared for shipment, this was confirmed by Dr Reco Lewis – the Group’s regional operations manager; “…while we haven’t sent food items yet, we’re planning to do so.”
The Regional Operations Manager added this exercise is a sequel to 2023’s initiative when the Mathematics Department of St Leonard’s Boys received a similar benefit.
Other schools receiving these calculators included – Springer Memorial, St George Secondary, Lester Vaughn, Princess Margaret, Grantley Adams Memorial, Frederick Smith Secondary, Graydon Sealy, the Alleyne School, Ellerslie as well as Daryll Jordan Secondary.
Leave a Reply