Scotiabank Junior Monarch line-up for the Finals

The 16 finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition have pulled their positions to determine the order of appearance at the big showdown.

The draw took place at Scotiabank, Broad Street on Wednesday, July 10. There were no exchanges after the numbers were pulled.

When the Finals come off next Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at the National Botanical Gardens contestants will appear in this order:

CATEGORY: CALYPSO Given Name Stage Name Song 1 Relissa Mitcham N’kyla Runaway 2 Haylei Wise Hailstorm Beautiful Nation 3 Trinity Clarke Trinity No Joke 4 Eden Murrell Potent H.O.P.E 5 Sakarah Thomas Sakarah 6 Kadarius Allen King K Real Boys Does Cry 7 Khalijah Kellman Khaleesi Girl Unseen 8 Kenaz Walker Bit Bit Put On A Show R Sabiah Gaskin Sabiah Real Heroes CATEGORY: SOCA Given Name Stage Name Song 1 Israel Savoury John Boss Heart Beat 2 Jade Roach Leilani Home 3 Ranesha Stewart Ranesha Stewart Road Call 4 Kari-Anne Holford-Sam Kari Sweet Pan 5 Jazarie Belgrave Zarie B

What’s Wrong with You? 6 Kymani Devonish Mr. Showman Ready 7 Jayden Inniss Jayden Inniss Welcome Home 8 Sephon Sealy Lil Stathis Bring It R Joshua Blackman Joshua B Taking It Down

