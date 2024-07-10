Scotiabank Junior Monarch line-up for the Finals

The 16 finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition have pulled their positions to determine the order of appearance at the big showdown.
When the Finals come off next Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at the National Botanical Gardens contestants will appear in this order:
|CATEGORY: CALYPSO
|Given Name
|Stage Name
|Song
|1
|Relissa Mitcham
|N’kyla
|Runaway
|2
|Haylei Wise
|Hailstorm
|Beautiful Nation
|3
|Trinity Clarke
|Trinity
|No Joke
|4
|Eden Murrell
|Potent
|H.O.P.E
|5
|Sakarah Thomas
|Sakarah
|6
|Kadarius Allen
|King K
|Real Boys Does Cry
|7
|Khalijah Kellman
|Khaleesi
|Girl Unseen
|8
|Kenaz Walker
|Bit Bit
|Put On A Show
|R
|Sabiah Gaskin
|Sabiah
|Real Heroes
|CATEGORY: SOCA
|Given Name
|Stage Name
|Song
|1
|Israel Savoury
|John Boss
|Heart Beat
|2
|Jade Roach
|Leilani
|Home
|3
|Ranesha Stewart
|Ranesha Stewart
|Road Call
|4
|Kari-Anne Holford-Sam
|Kari
|Sweet Pan
|5
|Jazarie Belgrave
|Zarie B
|What’s Wrong with You?
|6
|Kymani Devonish
|Mr. Showman
|Ready
|7
|Jayden Inniss
|Jayden Inniss
|Welcome Home
|8
|Sephon Sealy
|Lil Stathis
|Bring It
|R
|Joshua Blackman
|Joshua B
|Taking It Down
Log on to our social media pages The NCF Barbados for information on the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals and all our other Crop Over activities.
