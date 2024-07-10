Scotiabank Junior Monarch line-up for the Finals

Breaking News

The 16 finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition have pulled their positions to determine the order of appearance at the big showdown.

When the Finals come off next Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at the National Botanical Gardens contestants will appear in this order:

CATEGORY: CALYPSO
Given NameStage NameSong
1Relissa MitchamN’kylaRunaway
2Haylei WiseHailstormBeautiful Nation
3Trinity ClarkeTrinityNo Joke
4Eden MurrellPotentH.O.P.E
5Sakarah ThomasSakarah 
6Kadarius AllenKing KReal Boys Does Cry
7Khalijah KellmanKhaleesiGirl Unseen
8Kenaz WalkerBit BitPut On A Show
RSabiah GaskinSabiahReal Heroes
CATEGORY: SOCA
Given NameStage NameSong
1Israel SavouryJohn BossHeart Beat
2Jade RoachLeilaniHome
3Ranesha StewartRanesha StewartRoad Call
4Kari-Anne Holford-SamKariSweet Pan
5Jazarie BelgraveZarie B
 		What’s Wrong with You?
6Kymani DevonishMr. ShowmanReady
7Jayden InnissJayden InnissWelcome Home
8Sephon SealyLil StathisBring It
RJoshua BlackmanJoshua BTaking It Down

