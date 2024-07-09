Rotary Club of Barbados supports EarlyAct Club of Charles F Broome in donation to the The Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness

The Charles F Broome EarlyAct club just presented a donation to the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness.

The EarlyAct club, made up of enthusiastic and compassionate young students, conceptualized the fundraising idea of making and selling jewelry to their schoolmates. The initiative was met with overwhelming support, and they sold out in just three days! Demonstrating their commitment to community service, the Rotary Club of Barbados (RCOB) pledged to match and exceed the funds raised by the students, contributing a total of $1,000.00 to the Alliance.

The presentation was attended by notable figures including Rotarians Michael Jordan and Chrispen Hackett, Principal Toppin of Charles F Broome Primary School, and faculty advisor to EarlyAct, Mrs. Alleyne. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit and dedication to supporting the community and fostering philanthropic values in the younger generation.

The Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness will use the donation to further their mission of providing essential services and support to those in need, contributing to a more inclusive and caring society.