Police on lookout for Ashbury, St George male

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Lee Sabastian Medford whois wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Lee Sabastian Medford, whose last known addresses are Ashbury, St. George and Arthur Land, Tweedside Road, St. Michael is approximately five feet six inches (5’ 6”) tall of a brown complexion and with a slim built. Medford has a tattoo of the words ‘Lee Dan’ on his left bicep and the words ‘Rat Dan’ on his left outer arm along with the words ‘billy the kid’ written on his right outer arm. Additionally, he also has a gold cap with the letter ‘L’ on left top incisor.

Lee Sabastian Medford is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division, District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, St. Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Lee Sabastian Medford, is asked to contact C.I.D. Northern Division at telephone numbers 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service