Mr Deejay first on stage at Pic O De Crop Finals

First-timer to the competition Mr Deejay will be starting the competition when the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Finals comes off next Friday, August 2 at the National Botanical Gardens at 8 p.m.

Finalists in the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Finals at Wednesday’s draw.

This is the first time in the history of the competition that a visually-impaired contestant has made it to the Finals.

The Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Finals Draw was held Wednesday, July 24 at Courtesy’s Wildey showroom. There were no switches.

Reigning Monarch iWeb will perform at No. 15. I-Web was unable to attend the draw. However, his manager Brian Corbin was present and pulled on his behalf. TC pulled for Tae who came later while Merle Niles pulled for Biggie Irie who was present. The other finalists were present as well as tent managers, relatives and

well-wishers.

National Cultural Foundation Chief Executive Officer Carol Robers announced that the Finals will be streamed to Barbadians free of cost as a gift for the 50th anniversary of Crop Over.

Courtesy Garage’s Regional Product Manager Samuel Gaston reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the festival.

The draw took place in the Courtesy Garage showroom where the 2024 Nissan E Power X-Trail was on show.

The NCF’s CEO Carol Roberts (left) and Courtesy Garage’s Regional Product Manager Samuel Gaston and Acting General Manager Andrez Greene.

This year the winner of the Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Competition has the option of driving away a brand new Nissan vehicle valued at $136 000 or take $100 000 in cash.

Second place gets $40 000; third place $20 000 and fourth place takes home $15 000.

5 th place gets $10 000;

place gets $10 000; 6 th to 10 th place gets $8 000;

to 10 place gets $8 000; 11 th to 19 th place gets $ 6 000;

to 19 place gets $ 6 000; Added to that, an appearance fee of $1 500 will be paid to every contestant.

Here is the order of appearance for the Finals:

1. Mr. Deejay

2. Kid Site

3. Sammy G

4. Chrystal

5. Colin Spencer

6. Sir Ruel

7. Darin Holder

8. Eric Lewis

9. Sammy Dello

10. Grateful Co

11. John Yarde

12. Billboard

13. Trinity

14. Tae

15. iWeb

16. AC

17. Imara

18. Biggie Irie

Reserve: Quon

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door, as well as Online at TicketPal.com or from The NCF, Lucky Horseshoe – Warrens and Worthing, Abbeville, NU Look, Emerald City, Carlton Supermarket, A & B Music Supplies, SmartStore (Limegrove and Welches), Ah Touch of Class and CS Pharmacy.