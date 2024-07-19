Breaking News

  • Antigua & Barbudan Leader condemns attack on Donald Trump

  • St Vincent, Canouan donated Generators by SwiftPac, SkyMax & InterCargo Air… (Foodstuffs and toiletries soon added to new donations)

  • Police on lookout for Ashbury, St George male

  • In Defense of Evanston and the Movement for Reparations (Statement from Movement Lawyers Group)

  • Juniors vying for a spot in the Finals

  • Dr Victor Eastmond concerned after viral video of QEH working conditions

MATTHEWS, WELLINGTON AND ATHAPATHTHU TO LEAD ROYALS’ TITLE DEFENCE

DevilsAdvocate

,

MATTHEWS, WELLINGTON AND ATHAPATHTHU TO LEAD ROYALS’ TITLE DEFENCE

DevilsAdvocate

,

The Barbados Royals have retained Hayley Matthews and Amanda-Jade Wellington ahead of the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). 

The Royals won the tournament last season and they are also bringing back Australia batter Laura Harris along with Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph for their title defence. 

The new members of the squad are Sri Lankan opener Chamari Athapaththu and Australian wicket-keeper Georgia Redmayne. 

There are six more spots in the squad left to fill and these players will be selected at the WCPL draft which will take place in July. 

The 2024 Massy CPL will take place in Trinidad from 21 to 29 August will all seven matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. 

The Barbados Royals squad before the draft is as follows:

BARBADOS ROYALS
HAYLEY MATTHEWS
CHAMARI ATHAPATHTHU
AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON 
LAURA HARRIS
GEORGIA REDMAYNE
CHINELLE HENRY
AFY FLETCHER
AALIYAH ALLEYNE
QIANA JOSEPH
Post Views: 43
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280