Little Caesar’s new Lunch offering making bacon sexy again

A few Saturdays ago decided to stop in my errands and pass at Little Caesar in Blackrock, a nice cap off after a rough week at work.

Here’s a fact not very well known, you can actually put ANY topping you like on their cheese bread, but each condiment has a price…

I’m glad I did, I tried their Bacon edition of the Lunch Combo, which is a Crazy Cheese bread with bacon sprinkled on it – plus a soft drink of your choice (the ad shows Coke Zero, but you can ask for something else. You should, Coke Zero and humans don’t necessarily mix well).

I ordered it with a Cheezy Jalapeno dip as well as their Crazy Marinara, on using that Jalapeno dip I decided that may be better for their buffalo wings instead. The Marinara was just fine with the bacon cheese bread.

I am yet to try the bacon crust, but they still offer to add to any of their pizza pies, a cheese stuffed crust for $7.00 extra, if you like.