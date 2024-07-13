Breaking News

I ordered it with a Cheezy Jalapeno dip as well as their Crazy Marinara, on using that Jalapeno dip I decided that may be better for their buffalo wings instead. The Marinara was just fine with the bacon cheese bread.

Little Caesar’s new Lunch offering making bacon sexy again

AirBourne

Little Caesar’s new Lunch offering making bacon sexy again

AirBourne

A few Saturdays ago decided to stop in my errands and pass at Little Caesar in Blackrock, a nice cap off after a rough week at work.

Here's a fact not very well known, you can actually put ANY topping you like on their cheese bread, but each condiment has a price...
I’m glad I did, I tried their Bacon edition of the Lunch Combo, which is a Crazy Cheese bread with bacon sprinkled on it – plus a soft drink of your choice (the ad shows Coke Zero, but you can ask for something else. You should, Coke Zero and humans don’t necessarily mix well).

I am yet to try the bacon crust, but they still offer to add to any of their pizza pies, a cheese stuffed crust for $7.00 extra, if you like.

