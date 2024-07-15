Knighted Barbadian Envoy Attains Professional Doctorate Degree in Personal Development from Ibdaa International Academy of Human Development

Professor Sir Adrian Daisley, a dedicated lifelong learner and practitioner in the field of Life Coaching and Development, proudly announces the successful completion of all academic and professional requirements to earn a Doctorate Degree from Ibdaa International Academy of Human Development.

This achievement marks a significant step in his career, fulfilling a lifelong ambition with exemplary dedication and commitment.

The attainment of this prestigious Doctorate Degree has been officially recognized by several esteemed accrediting bodies, including:

The attainment of this prestigious Doctorate Degree has been officially recognized by several esteemed accrediting bodies, including:

Cambridge Academy : Accreditation registered under the British Federation with license number WFCTE6921.

World Peace Officers laws : Supported jointly by the United Nations (ISO 9001) with Accreditation Number 0726.0107.2022.

World Organization for Development Peace and Coexistence Between Religions and Peoples (KMK We Support – Kutai Mulawarman Kingdom) : Accreditation Number NA.1164.1217.2021 – WOPE Universal – World Peace Education.

Kutai Mulawarman Kingdom : Accreditation Number NA.0530.1220.2021 – United Nations.

Instituto Educando Para a Paz (Republica Federativa do Brazil): Accreditation Number No-Reg-0322.130221.

Each accreditation underscores the rigorous standards and global recognition that his doctoral studies have achieved, highlighting a steadfast commitment to excellence in the field of Personal Development.

Looking ahead, Professor Sir Adrian is eager to leverage the knowledge and skills gained to positively impact the community and beyond.