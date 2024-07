Director: Rich Peppiatt

Writers: Rich Peppiatt, Móglaí Bap & Mo Chara

Stars: Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara & DJ Próvai

When fate brings Belfast teacher JJ into the orbit of self-confessed ‘low life scum’ Naoise and Liam Og, the needle drops on a hip hop act like no other. Rapping in their native Irish, they lead a movement to save their mother tongue.