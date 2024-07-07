Juniors vying for a spot in the Finals

The Graduation Tent at the University of the West Indies will come alive with a stellar showdown and exciting display of calypso and soca as the semifinalists of Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition take to the stage on the grounds of The UWI Cave Hill Campus.

Twenty-six young, talented calypsonians and soca artistes from across Barbados are set to light up the stage for a coveted spot in the July 20th finals.

The air is thick with anticipation as these rising stars, ages 9 – 18, prepare to showcase their musical prowess and creativity in what promises to be an unforgettable event.

Co-producer of the event, the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) Cultural Officer – Music Education, Kevin Moore, anticipates a brilliant display of talents stating that the youngsters worked hard through the rehearsals and mentorship sessions and tent nights.

“The stories out of this year’s competition are interesting. We have five newcomers and 12 schools represented. We also have four self-penned pieces, which showcases the development of not only the singing and performance skills within this programme, but also the writing exponents as well.

“Further to that point, we have songs being written and arranged by former Scotiabank Junior Monarchs and Competitors, namely Kymorhi Overcomer Trotman and Dondria A-lee-yah Forde. . . . Ladies and gentlemen, the 26 Scotiabank Junior Monarch contestants are ready, the band is ready, the team is ready,” Moore said.

If the two thrilling nights of the Junior Monarch tent at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed in June were any indication, the semi-final will indeed be an epic showdown. Expect fierce competition, electrifying performances and a vibrant celebration of Barbadian culture as these young artists bring their A-game.

In the calypso category, this year’s semi-finalists bring a rich tapestry of themes and lyrical artistry. Alyssa Queen A Cumberbatch with A Prayer for the Youth delivers a heartfelt plea for the well-being of the younger generation; Charity Murrell’s Waste tackles the pressing issue of waste and its impact on our environment; Deyonte Yonte Brathwaite reminisces about the joys and challenges of school life in his performance of School Days; Eden Potent Murrell will sing HOPE which delivers an inspiring message of hope and resilience; Haylei Hailstorm Wise celebrates the beauty and culture of Barbados in Beautiful Nation, while Kadarius King K Allen’s Boys Don’t Cry addresses the societal pressures on boys to suppress their emotions.

Kenaz Bit Bit Walker’s Put On A Show is expected to be an energetic performance about the excitement of live entertainment; Khalijah Khaleesi Kellman’s Girl Unseen highlights the struggles and strengths of overlooked girls; Rashonna Shonna B Browne sings about the importance of preserving our natural environment in Green; Relissa N’Kyla Mitcham’s Runaway tells the often untold story of why many young people, particularly girls, go missing; Rimiya Majestic Miya Wilson in her rendition of We Need You calls for unity and collective action; Sabiah Gaskin’s Real Heroes pays tribute to the unsung heroes in our lives and Trinity Clarke in No Joke brings a serious message about the challenges faced by young people.

In the Soca category, the contestants promise high-energy performances which wowed the packs crowds and got them moving during tent nights. For instance, Israel John Boss Savoury’s Heart Beat combines infectious rhythms with heartfelt lyrics; Jade Leilani Roach’s Home is a warm homage to her roots, whereas, Jayden Inniss’ Welcome Home is a welcoming track that is sure to resonate with patrons.

What’s Wrong with You? by Jazarie Zarie B Belgrave is a playful yet pointed song and asks several important questions; Joshua Joshua B Blackman aims to bring the house down with his electrifying performance of Taking It Down; Kari-Anne Kari Holford-Sam’s Sweet Pan blends sweet melodies of the steel pan with vibrant soca beats; Kyle Twin Boy Bishop’s Obey is a call to action and respect; Joshua Josh Ox Oxley’s Pandemonium captures the chaos and excitement of a lively soca fete and celebrates the steel pan; Kymani Mr. Showman Devonish is sure to take the stage by storm with his dynamic performance of Ready; Ranesha Stewart’s Road Call celebrates the festive spirit of revelry on the road; Rojani Shurland-Agard’s Company is about the joy of good company and celebration; Sephon Lil Stathis Sealy brings the energy with Bring It and Talisia Mottley’s Put Down The Gun delivers a powerful message against violence.

Tickets for the Semis at UWI Graduation Tent, Sunday, July 7, at 6 p.m. are $20 adults; $10 children. The Finals at the National Botanical Gardens will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. Those tickets are $25 adults and children $10. Box offices are online on TicketPal.com and at the National Cultural Foundation, Lucky Horseshoe Warrens and Worthing, Abbeville Rockley, NU Look and CS Pharmacy Bridgetown, Emerald City Six Roads, Carlton Supermarket Black Rock, A&B Music Supplies Wildey, SmartStore Limegrove and Welches and Ah Touch of Class Lanterns Mall.