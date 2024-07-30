Good Times 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion Announced For 5th Annual Gallatin Comic Con, Oct. 26-27

The 5th annual Gallatin Comic Con recently announced the addition of a second 50th anniversary reunion of original cast members from the hit TV Series Good Times, featuring Jimmie Walker (J.J. Evans), Bern Nadette Stanis (Thelma Evans), and Ralph Carter (Michael Evans). Originally announced in April, Gallatin Comic Con is also set to host a 50th anniversary reunion of Happy Days cast membersincluding Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Don Most (Ralph Malph), and Anson Williams (Potsie Weber). Additionally, musician Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, renowned Marvel Comics artist Greg Land (Fantastic Four, Uncanny X-Men) andrecording artist and voice actressSamantha Newark (Jem & The Holograms) will also be on-hand to sign autographs and host fan meet-and-greets, October 26/27, 2024 (10am to 4/5pm CT daily) at Gallatin Civic Center ( 210 Albert Gallatin Avenue ). Tickets are on sale now for only $20 for a single day pass or $25 for weekend pass, and can be purchased at Eventbrite, and onsite while supplies last.

Plus, organizers of Gallatin Comic Con also announced the daily celebrity guest panels and event schedules across both days featuring cast members from Happy Days, Good Times and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees. In partnership with Fandom Spotlite , an online news source for comic book and cos-play enthusiasts, the panel discussions will be moderated and curated by Fandom Spotlite’s Kyle Williamson, a veteran comic con guest panel moderator.

“Remember when we were kids watching TV, and we never thought we would get a chance to meet our favorite stars?” asked Chris Dyer, Founder of Gallatin Comic Con. “At GCC, I have strived to create more than just a comic con, but a place where fans can come to make memories that last a lifetime. You can’t put a price on good memories. It is our hope that you will come and meet the Happy Days & Good Times cast on the 50th anniversary of both of their shows!”