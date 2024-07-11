Final Land Tax 10% Discount for Monday coming

Property owners have a few more days to capitalise on the 10% discount on their 2024-2025 Land Tax bills, if paid online via the Barbados Revenue Authority (the Authority) Land Tax portal. The deadline for benefitting from this discount on land tax bills paid in full is Monday, July 15, 2024.

The Authority’s communication officer, Erica Lazare highlighted that there is increased usage of the Authority’s online platform.

“Since its introduction last year, we continue to see persons transition from in-branch transactions to increased usage of the Land Tax Portal. The online payment process is straightforward, secure and a direct transaction to the Authority. We encourage property owners to use our online platform to stay compliant and benefit from the final opportunity to save on this year’s bills,” she shared.

“This is part of our ongoing digital transformation effort aimed at making it easier and more convenient for taxpayers to do business with the Authority. By using our online services, property owners can ensure timely payments, avoid penalties, have easier access to their bills and receipts, and be serviced more efficiently overall.”

Support is readily available for those persons who need assistance with registering and paying on the portal. Lazare noted that this is provided through the Authority’s Contact Centre, customer service locations at Holetown Public Centre and Bridge Street Mall as well as via guidance materials available on the Authority’s website and social media channels.