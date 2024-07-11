Excitement builds for CIBC Caribbean’s Walk for the Cure 2024

Excitement is building as planning has commenced in earnest for this year’s edition of the Caribbean’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC Caribbean’s Walk for the Cure.

Walk Managers across the bank’s 11-member footprint have been meeting with their committees and fine-tuning this year’s fundraising activities aimed at surpassing the over USD$450 000 raised in support of cancer care and support organizations across the region last year.

In addition to donations and sponsorship other fundraising activities held around the region include Paint for the Cure, Hike for the Cure and Golf for the Cure.

“Since its modest beginning in 2012, Walk for the Cure has raised over USD$4 million across our regional footprint. Every penny raised and donated has been shared among cancer care organizations and charities committed to the prevention and early detection of the disease, to education and outreach and to the care of persons with cancer and their families that are impacted,” said Mark St. Hill, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair of its charitable arm, the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation which hosts the walk along with regional partners.

He praised staff members who eagerly volunteer every year to ensure the walk comes off successfully. “Your efforts, strengthened by the scores of dedicated corporate sponsors and individual contributions have seen us make a real difference in the lives of persons with cancer, their families and care givers. It is not an exaggeration when I say that your collective efforts have saved lives”.

Trustee of the FirstCaribbean ComTrust Foundation and Director of Corporate Communications at CIBC Caribbean, Debra King said the annual event was a demonstration of the bank’s commitment to the communities where they are located.

“No other activity more clearly demonstrates our commitment to our communities than Walk for the Cure which yearly attracts thousands of walkers and runners across the region. I am hopeful that again this year our sponsors and thousands of supporters around the region will rally to this cause resulting in record numbers on the roads and breaking records with our fundraising as well,” she stated.

The walk began as part of the celebrations to mark the bank’s 10th anniversary in 2012 and takes place across its 11-member footprint.

The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

They are also used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness, and stress the importance of early detection, through education campaigns across the region.

Donations to the walk can be made online using CIBC Caribbean’s mobile app or 1stPay Service.