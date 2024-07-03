EU releases €450 000 in humanitarian aid following the impact of Hurricane Beryl in the Lesser Antilles

In response to the impact of Hurricane Beryl in the lesser Antilles, the EU has approved €450 000 in humanitarian aid, to help address the most urgent needs of the affected populations in Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The funding will serve to provide assistance to the most vulnerable people affected by the hurricane, including cash assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene, food items and other basic needs, among other aspects.

To help with the emergency response, on 2 July the EU activated its Copernicus satellite service in rapid mapping mode. Five maps have been produced so far.

“Hurricane Beryl has lashed the Caribbean with unprecedented force at this time of the year, causing widespread suffering and damage in several islands. The initial funding just approved will bring much needed relief to people that have seen their lives upended by this disaster, both in Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As the hurricane moves further, the EU keeps closely monitoring its trajectory and stands ready to help other populations that might be affected in the next hours. All our response instruments, humanitarian aid and civil protection, will be mobilised if necessary,” Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenar?i? stated.

This new funding comes in addition to the over €2 million already allocated this year for humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness in the Caribbean region.

SYNOPSIS

On 1 July, Hurricane Beryl passed between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, with maximum sustained winds of over 220 km/h. It made landfall on Grenada’s Carriacou Island as a category 4 storm, intensifying later to category 5. It is the first hurricane on record to have reached the highest level 5 so early in the year, though it later went back to 4.

The very strong winds and storm surges have caused widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. According to reports by humanitarian partners in the field, more than 1 000 people had to be evacuated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while another 2 500 people were evacuated in Grenada.

The EU funding is being made available via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) department of the European Commission. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the EU is a leading donor of humanitarian aid, helping millions of victims of conflict and disasters every year and providing assistance to the most vulnerable people on the basis of humanitarian needs.