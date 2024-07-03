Breaking News

The CRFM are confident that under Dr. Buddo’s leadership, they'll enhance the project's implementation and impacts, and achieve significant milestones in the months ahead.

Dr. Dayne Buddo joins CRFM Secretariat as Regional Project Coordinator for the BE-CLME+ Project

Dr. Dayne Buddo joins CRFM Secretariat as Regional Project Coordinator for the BE-CLME+ Project

The CRFM Secretariat is pleased to announce the recruitment of Dr. Dayne Buddo as the Regional Project Coordinator of the USD 48 million GEF/CAF/FAO/CRFM Project entitled, “Promoting National Blue Economy Priorities Through Marine Spatial Planning in the Caribbean Large Marine Ecosystem Plus Region” (BE-CLME + Project).

Dr. Buddo will be responsible for overseeing project activities, ensuring alignment with strategic goals, timely delivery of planned activities and fostering collaboration among stakeholders and partners. His extensive experience and knowledge will be very helpful in advancing the objectives of the project, which is focused on marine spatial planning, marine managed areas, seafood value chain development, and ultimately the sustainable use and management of marine living resources, biodiversity conservation, stakeholder engagement and capacity-building throughout the region, and enhancing resilience to climate change and ocean acidification.

He will officially assume duties at the CRFM Secretariat in Belize on 1 July 2024.

