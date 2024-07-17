CDB Mourns Passing of Third President Sir Neville Nicholls

It is with profound sadness the CDB mourns the passing of Sir Neville V. Nicholls, former President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Sir Neville was not only a visionary leader within our Bank but also a formidable force in shaping economic development across the Caribbean region.

Sir Neville served as third President of CDB with unparalleled dedication and foresight from 1988 to 2001. A Barbadian national, Attorney-At-Law with a degree in Economics, he joined CDB on March 1, 1971. He progressed through the department to General Counsel, and to Vice President of the Bank in October 1975. In May 1988, he was elected President, the first of three terms until his retirement in 2001.

Under his stewardship, the Bank made significant strides in addressing critical development challenges, forging partnerships and programmes that have left a lasting impact on our community’s economic landscapes.

His adept leadership was marked by a keen understanding of the intricate balance required to drive sustainable growth while addressing social imperatives. Sir Neville was deeply committed to the mission of reducing poverty and enhancing lives in the Caribbean through proactive and innovative financial solutions.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sir Neville was a person of great integrity and compassion. His genuine concern for people was evident in both his policymaking and daily interactions. He inspired many with his unwavering optimism and relentless pursuit of excellence.

As we reflect on his remarkable legacy, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. Sir Neville’s contributions to the Caribbean Development Bank and the region will be remembered for generations to come.

“In honour of Sir Neville Nicholls, we pledge to continue fostering the ideals he championed so fervently. His spirit will forever be a beacon guiding our endeavors towards a brighter, more resilient Caribbean,” said CDB’s Acting President, Isaac Solomon.