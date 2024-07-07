Caribbean Export Appoints Dr Damie Sinanan as New Executive Director

Breaking News

Dr. Sinanan holds a B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. in Economics from the University of the West Indies.

The Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Damie Sinanan as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. Dr. Sinanan brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the region’s economic landscape to his new role.

Dr. Sinanan, a national of Trinidad and Tobago, has served for the past ten years at Caribbean Export, where he has excelled as the Manager of Competitiveness and Export Promotion. His leadership has been instrumental in driving private sector development, enhancing trade and export promotion, investment attraction and advancing economic resilience across the Caribbean.

With over 20 years of experience in export development and promotion, Dr. Sinanan’s career includes significant roles at exporTT, the official trade promotion agency of Trinidad and Tobago, Republic Bank Limited and the Inter-American Development Bank.  

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Dr. Sinanan stated,”I am honoured to lead Caribbean Export and will continue working towards our mission of building stronger businesses in the region. I look forward to continued collaboration with our existing partners while building new partnerships to drive innovation, sustainability, and economic resilience in our region. My vision is to transform Caribbean Export into the leading project executing agency for private sector development in the Caribbean”

Under Dr. Sinanan’s leadership, Caribbean Export aims to expandits impact by enhancing trade and attracting investment within the region,creating new jobs and improving the livelihoods of Caribbean people.

