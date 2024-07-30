BOSCOBELLE MAN AMONG MOST RECENT MISSING PEOPLE

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing man Ricky Ricardo Boyce, 43 years of Boscobelle, St. Peter, who was last seen between 22nd and 26th July 2024 and has not been seen since.

DESCRIPTION:

Boyce is about six (6) feet tall, slim build, of dark complexion, with a low haircut, round head, large nose, small full eyes, thin top lip and a protruding bottom lip. He has a deep voice and an erect appearance.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricky Ricardo Boyce, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service