BOSCOBELLE MAN AMONG MOST RECENT MISSING PEOPLE

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing man Ricky Ricardo Boyce, 43 years of Boscobelle, St. Peter, who was last seen between 22nd and 26th July 2024 and has not been seen since.
DESCRIPTION:
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ricky Ricardo Boyce, is asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.
- Rodney Inniss: Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
