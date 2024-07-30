BARBADOS POLICE SERVICE ADDED “GUN MOUT’” TO THEIR WANTED MONDAYS SEGMENT

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Richard Alexander Alleyne alias ‘Gunny’ or ‘Gun Mout’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Richard Alexander Alleyne, whose last known address is Gilkes Land, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael is approximately five feet seven (5’ 7”) inches tall of a dark complexion and with a slim built. He has an oval shaped head, flat nose and tear drop tattoos under the right eye and the words ‘Only God can judge me’ in the middle of his back.

Alleyne is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Richard Alexander Alleyne, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7223 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station. You can also follow TBPS on Instagram for their new and innovative videos.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service