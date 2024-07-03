BARBADIAN POLICE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR A 43 YEAR OLD ARMED & DANGEROUS “RAT”

Breaking News

Dwayne Hallam Drakes is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Dwayne Hallam Drakes 43 years, alias ‘Rat’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Drakes, whose last known address is Rollins Road, St. Christopher, Christ Church; is approximately five feet, four inches (5′ 4″) tall, of dark complexion and is of medium built. He has a large head and thick lips.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Dwayne Hallam Drakes, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2609 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

The subject is considered to be armed and dangerous.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer  

The Barbados Police Service

