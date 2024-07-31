Barbadian Featured In First Ever Caribbean Colour Trend Palette: Launched By Regional Design Collective

Caribbean Homeowners and Do-it-Yourselfers will soon have a homegrown colour palette and new colour card designed and produced by talented Caribbean designers. The first of its kind collection, produced by the Caribbean Colour Authority (CCA), features the work of six gifted Caribbean designers and is available, across the region, exclusively from Harris Paints.

One of the artistes in this project is Barbadian interior designer Melissa Browne of MDesigns who has showcased her talent alongside colleagues from Antigua, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Jamaica.

The newly formed Caribbean Colour Authority is a collective of Caribbean interior designers and colour professionals who have come together to identify colour trends specific to the Caribbean countries they call home. Individually and together, they have brought together their research and observations, and their knowledge of people and culture to create thematic colour palettes reflective of the unique tastes and desires of the Caribbean. The result is the first CCA Caribbean Design Collection, a truly stunning 35 colour collection, made up of seven tantalizing colour stories inspired by our rich culture and approach to colour in the Caribbean. Each story consists of a well-balanced 5-colour mini palette with options to create different looks and at the same time provide fresh and winning colour combinations designed to impress.

Browne’s exuberant signature palette “Bonafide” features hot red, burnt orange and dark earthy browns which she says springs from a new boldness she sees at home in Barbados. “The people here have always strived for high ideals and have a very strong sense of pride, but I think especially after COVID people are less restrained – they want to be seen, heard and valued for who they are, flaws and all and they want to have fun. The “Bonafide” palette is about embracing your authenticity, celebrating the true you and following your heart to achieve happiness.”

A rising star in Barbadian interior design, Browne rose to prominence after winning the Ashley Furniture Smart Homes Design Challenge in 2018 and has never looked back. She says collaborating with the CCA has been a great opportunity because it has allowed interior designers in the Caribbean to have a voice. “It has been an honour to be able to speak up for my country and my people using colour and to meet other professionals in the region in a similar field and learn from their experiences.”

Joining Browne are five other colour professionals from across the region including architect, Simone Sanguinette-Hadeed from Antigua; interior designer, Karen Booker from Jamaica; visual artist Naja Simeon and interior designer Merlicia Melius from Saint Lucia and interior designer, Pamisha Wright of St Vincent.

Already garnering industry attention. Carl Minchew, Executive Director, Color Guild International Inc., a global marketing and colour forecast co-operative for the paint and coatings industry, remarked: “There are many influences that shape our world. Our environment, our personal and shared experiences, and our community shapes our outlook and preferences. Digital communication connects us more than ever but can be frenzied and disconnected from our experience. I applaud this local initiative that uses proven colour forecasting methodology to bring special focus to the Caribbean community. By working hand in hand with local designers, the CCA has produced a Collection that recognizes and celebrates the unique and special culture of the people in the region through colour expression.”

The unique collaboration was spearheaded by world renowned International Colour Expert, Fawn Chang, who has been on the leading edge of colour and design trends for over 30 years. Having worked in the Caribbean for the last decade, Chang recognized the need for more representation and set about creating a Caribbean collective to create their own sensational colour palettes which represent life in the Caribbean.

In need of a partner to produce the collection and help fund promotion, Chang turned to Harris Paints, known for their high-quality products which are widely distributed in 15 countries across the region.

“We are extremely happy to sponsor the CCA Caribbean Design Collection”, exclaimed the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Harris Paints, Luke Ticknor. “As a regionally based company we invest heavily in the region, and I believe Caribbean people are like none other when it comes to colour. We think our customers will love this collection and it gives us great pride to help provide visibility and exposure for local talent.”