Barbadian Entrepreneur facing Bodily Harm Charges related to alleged Homeless Theft

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), Criminal Investigations Department (Hastings/Worthing), have arrested and formally charged Jamal Ramon Shamar Hall, 29 years of #114 West Terrace Gardens, Saint James for the following offence:

1. Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm – of Andrew Moore on 8th July 2024, whilst at Baxters Road, Saint Michael.

Hall appeared before Magistrate Manila Renee in the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Saturday 13th July 2024, where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was granted bail in the sum of five thousand ($5,000) dollars with one surety.

He is scheduled to re-appear in the District ‘A’ Traffic Court on Friday November 1st 2024. (FILE IMAGE VIA B’DOS ADVOCATE)

