Bajan shines at OECS Boxing Tournament in Castries

Barbados showcased its boxing skill at the OECS Boxing Tournament held in St. Lucia on July 26 and 27. The team, comprising five boxers, a referee judge, and two coaches, represented the island with pride and resilience.

While Rico Hurley secured a ‘walk over’ win, earning an effortless gold medal, the spotlight shone brightest on Elite athlete Ju-Sean Shepherd. Shepherd demonstrated exceptional skill and force, winning his match in the first round with a Referee Stop Decision. His victory marks him as the second Barbadian elite boxer to win gold at the OECS tournament.

Ju-Sean Shepherd’s outstanding performance not only brought home a well-deserved gold medal but also highlighted the strength and potential of Barbadian boxing on the regional stage.

Other team members, Jaheem Estwick, Kemara Stuart, and Nathan Walcott, exemplified the true Barbadian spirit, putting up commendable efforts in the ring. They will be now training with redemption in mind, determined to bring home a victory next time

Looking ahead, the Barbados boxing community eagerly anticipates ‘Caribbean Champions’ Ronald Wilson Memorial Tournament, set to take place on August 23 and 24 at the historic, cultural Queens Park Steel Shed. Barbados will be hosting Guyana, St. Lucia and Martinique; Kemara Stuart will be awarded her chance at redemption and more of the island’s elite and emerging boxers promise another thrilling display of talent and toughness.

The Barbados Boxing Association continues to build on these successes, committed to growing the sport locally and regionally, and inspiring the next generation of boxers.