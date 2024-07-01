Archived citation honoring Willie Mays for 400 years of African American History delivered to NY Mets

Citi Field, home of the New York Mets was closed for a good reason last Tuesday in observance of Juneteenth. The following day, Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, returned and delivered an archived citation honoring Willie Mays.

In a letter to the New York Mets Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and owner, Steve Cohen, Mooney asked if this citation, candle, and remarks from Congressman John Lewis can be sent to the Mays’ Family. He ended the letter, requesting a small group to walk the bases at Citi Field in honor of Willie Mays.

“It’s our hope Say Hey Kid Day will touch the bases at ballparks nationwide for the duration of 2024 MLB season in honor of Willie Mays. Opening Day is at Citi Field“, said Mooney.

In commemoration of 400 Years of African American History, former Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, currently the Mayor of City of New York and Mooney honored labor leaders, clergy, teachers, principals, law enforcement, community advocates, and United Nations ambassadors on Pebble Beach at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The event commemorated the 400 year anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in Point Comfort, Virginia on August 17, 2019, under the theme – 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing and Partnership.

Willie Mays was called Say Hey Kid. He started in baseball as a center fielder in the Negro Leagues with Birmingham Black Barons and spent the rest of his career, playing for the New York / San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.

In a letter to fans in Birmingham, Alabama for a game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at Rickwood Field, Mays’ wrote, “Some things take time, but I always think better late than never. Time changes things. Time heals wounds, and that is a good thing”.

Major League Baseball (MLB) planned a week of activities around Mays and the Negro Leagues, including an unveiling ceremony of a Willie Mays mural in downtown Birmingham. The week-long celebrations took a greater meaning when he died on June 18 at 93.