Antigua & Barbudan Leader condemns attack on Donald Trump

He declared that he was relieved that former President Trump was not gravely injured.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, stridently condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump by a person who was subsequently killed by the US Secret Service.

Prime Minister Browne decried all forms of violence against political leaders.   He said it is central to representative democracy that politicians must be allowed to campaign without threats to their lives.  

Browne also said that he was pleased that President Joe Biden also immediately condemned the attack on Mr. Trump, adding that, throughout the world, well-thinking people must make it clear that there is no tolerance for violence in our political culture.

The Antigua & Barbudan Leader also expressed sympathy to the family of the two persons attending the rally, one of whom was killed and the other seriously injured.

I will be sending a personal message of good will to Donald Trump, wishing him a speedy recovery”, the Prime Minister said.

