On Wednesday, July 10th, the Barbados Olympic Association held a press conference to announce the Barbados Olympic Team for Paris 2024. IGT or My Barbados Lottery also announced their winner in the Going For Gold promotion, Katrina Haynes, who won a trip to experience the 2024 Olympics and cheer on Team Barbados!

Congratulations to everyone who will be representing the Barbadian team and we encourage everyone to support our athletes!