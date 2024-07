Director: Ali Zamani

Writers: Chris Kato & Ali Zamani

Stars: Denise Richards, Cuba Gooding Jr. & William McNamara

Haunted by the war in Iraq, a depressed and faithless Gabriel is approached by the mysterious Balthazar, who recruits Gabriel to stop the evil Archangel Michael from raising an army of the dead to take over the world. With the help of his old platoon, Gabriel sets off to find the Warriors of Peace, their only hope in defeating Michael and his army.