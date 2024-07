Director: Paula Ortiz

Writers: Peter Flannery & Ernest Hemingway

Stars: Josh Hutcherson, Liev Schreiber & Danny Huston

As WWII ends, Col. Cantwell, a witty war hero, confronts terminal illness. Seeking solace in Venice, he commandeers a driver for a final trip. Amid unraveling plans, a chance encounter with a countess offers hope and redemption against the backdrop of war. Hemingway’s themes of love, youth, and age resonate in “Across the River and Into the Trees.”