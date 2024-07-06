73 Interns Energize CIBC Caribbean for the Summer

The branches and offices of regional bank CIBC Caribbean have come alive with youthful energy as the bank welcomed 73 interns as part of its annual summer internship programme.

The students, drawn primarily from regional colleges and universities as well as those attending or accepted to colleges in the United States and Canada, will spend the next three months immersed in all aspects of the bank’s operations in Antigua, Barbados, The Bahamas, The Cayman Islands, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos Islands and Trinidad and Tobago.

The internship programme which commenced on June 3 and will conclude on August 31, 2024, has students spread across departments and units in the bank such as Finance, Audit, Human Resources, Property Services, Personal and Business Banking, Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation and Corporate Banking.

“CIBC is thrilled to offer our Summer Internship Program to over 70 students this year. This initiative is a cornerstone in our suite of Early Career Programmes that support the development of talented young professionals. It truly is a testament to the quality of talent that exists across the region,” said Jewel Clarke, the bank’s Director, Talent Management and Employee Experience.

She said the bank’s “investment in our young professionals helps to support their development, provide meaningful experiences, and build skillsets that they can use in the future. The programme is intentionally designed to enrich their experience with exposure to senior leaders and networking opportunities”.

Clarke added thar each year the bank also “welcomes returning interns whose trajectory to join the organization is very promising. Whether they join CIBC or contribute to another employer in the region, we are honored to provide this experience to our young people. We see the value of this important programme and have seen it grow from 10 interns in 2016 to the viable program that it is now in 2024”.

Reyna Grant, who is one of 43 interns in Barbados described her experience at the bank so far as “insightful and engaging”. Grant is attached to the Corporate Communications unit at the bank’s regional headquarters.

Aaliyah Adebukunola, a Computer Science Major at the University of Technology, Jamaica said she was looked forward to getting engaged in customer service.

“I intend to assist in ensuring smooth customer service operations by improving the technologies behind them. In return, I’ll gain hands-on experience, enhance my problem-solving skills, and learn more about the banking industry,” Adebukunola, who is attached to Technology Application Operations & Infrastructure Services said.

Emmanuel Chiddick, who is attached to the People & Process Change Management team said he hoped to “not only be able to provide value but also gain knowledge. Above all, I expect to have an enriching and enjoyable experience here at CIBC this summer”, said Chiddick, who is pursuing a degree in Science and Mathematics at Antigua State College