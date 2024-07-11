1992 (2024) Tyrese Gibson, Clé Bennett, Ray Liotta

1992 stars Tyrese Gibson, Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Christopher A’mmanuel, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, Oleg Taktarov, with Scott Eastwood, and Ray Liotta. The film is directed by Ariel Vromen and produced by Ariel Vromen, Andreas Rommel, Maurice Fadida, Sascha Penn, Adam Kolbrenner. Snoop Dogg and Tita are executive producers of 1992 alongside the story being done by Sascha Penn.

In 1992, Mercer is desperately trying to rebuild his life and his relationship with his son amidst the turbulent 1992 LA uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide in this tense crime-thriller.