Wavell Avenue resident on remand till end of July for Murder Charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Black Rock Station) have arrested and formally charged Deshawn Shaquille Harper 30 years of 1st Ave, Lower Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St. Michael for the following offence:

Murder – of Jermaine Babb on Friday 21st June, 2024.

Harper appeared before Magistrate Manilla Renee at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Thursday 27th June 2024 and has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds). He is schedule to reappear on Thursday 25th July 2024.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service