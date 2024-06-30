Water Authority to Stop Pumping in Advance of Hurricane Beryl’s Approach

The Barbados Water Authority advises that it will begin shutting down its pumping operations island-wide starting at 7:30 tonight Sunday, June 30th in order to protect critical equipment. The process is expected to take approximately three hours. However, many persons will not feel the effects immediately as water is still circulating in the distribution network.

This preventative measure is being taken to ensure that pumping operations can resume safely on a phased basis, once the National All Clear is given and no damage has been sustained. Please note there is the possibility of discolouration in some mains when pumping resumes.

Customers are reminded to store appropriate amounts of water for essential needs within their households during and after the passage of the system.

Should you need to contact the BWA to report an urgent water related issue after the storm passes and the All Clear has been given, please call 434-4292.