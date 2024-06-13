The Vourdalak (2024) Oscilloscope

Breaking News

Director: Adrien Beau
Writers: Adrien Beau, Hadrien Bouvier & Aleksei Tolstoy
Stars: Kacey Mottet Klein, Ariane Labed & Grégoire Colin

When the Marquis d’Urfé, a noble emissary of the King of France, is attacked and abandoned in the remote countryside, he finds refuge at an eerie, isolated manor. The resident family, reluctant to take him in, exhibits strange behavior as they await the imminent return of their father, Gorcha. But what begins simply as strange quickly devolves into a full fledged nightmare when Gorcha returns, seemingly no longer himself…

Adapted from a novella that predates Bram Stoker’s Dracula by over half a century, The Vourdalak is an atmospheric, unexpected, sensorial experience that will leave you reeling and giddy in equal measure.

