After living life on the edge in London, Rona attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland’s Orkney Islands (where she grew up) hoping to heal. Adapted from Amy Liptrot’s bestselling memoir.

Starring Saoirse Ronan and Paapa Essiedu, a life-changing escape into the wilds of Orkney awaits in the new trailer for THE OUTRUN.