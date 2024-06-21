Simpson first Barbadian in Le Mans 24 Hours

The Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) has congratulated former island karting Champion Kyffin Simpson, who from June 15 & 16 is the first Barbadian to compete in the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours. While he currently racing in the USA, Simpson is no stranger to endurance events, having won the 2023 European Le Mans Series with Algarve Pro Racing.

Speaking from Samarkand in Uzbekistan, where he is attending the 2024 FIA Conference, FIA World Motor Sport Council member and BMF President Senator Andrew Mallalieu said: “We are delighted to have a Barbadian competing for the first time in what is perhaps the world’s most famous. Le Mans is one of motor sport’s greatest challenges and we wish Kyffin and his team-mates good fortune this weekend.”

Simpson joins the Nielsen Racing team for the French classic, sharing an Oreca 07-Gibson with Swiss driver Fabio Scherer, who won LMP2 at Le Mans last year, and Denmark’s David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH). Yesterday, they qualified 10th in the 16-strong LMP2 class and 32nd overall in the field of more than 60 cars.