Seagram’s Royal Stag renews partnership with ICC as Official Supporter for four years

Seagram’s Royal Stag has extended its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four more years, solidifying the brand’s commitment to cricket and the sport’s global community of fans. The partnership which will run until the end of 2027 extends Royal Stag’s status as Official Supporter kicking off with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

This extension follows the brand’s successful five-year partnership with the ICC between 2018 and 2023. Cricket has always been a key consumer engagement pillar for Royal Stag, and the brand’s continued association with ICC and world’s best cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, has helped endear the brand to millions of cricket fans across the globe.

The association has seen multiple large-scale campaigns like #ItStartsWithYou, #InItToWinIt and #LargeHumaaraHai driven through 360-degree media amplification, digital engagement, innovative technological interventions, and unmatched fan experiences; keeping the brand’s ‘Live It Large‘ philosophy at the forefront.

On the brand’s association with ICC, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “Royal Stag has always stood by its brand philosophy of ‘Live it Large,’ inspiring people to dream large and be the creators of their own destiny. Our journey with cricket started in 2000 and since then we have only strengthened our association with the sport, creating a huge impact on cricket fans across the country. We are delighted to renew our partnership with the ICC as it enables the brand to continue delivering ‘Live It Large’ experiences to die-hard cricket fans everywhere.”

ICC Chief Commercial Officer, Anurag Dahiya said: “The ICC is delighted to extend its partnership with Royal Stag for a further four years. I am excited for us to partner with a brand like Royal Stag, a global leader in their field, to work together on redefining the fan experience and bringing people closer to the game than ever before.“