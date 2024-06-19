REPUBLIC BANK CPL LAUNCHES “CRICKET PLAYED LOUDER” TV SHOW

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have announced they are launching a new monthly TV show that will be broadcast across the Caribbean on SportsMax, in Trinidad on TV6 and around the world on CPL’s social media channels.

The Cricket Played Louder show will be hosted by commentary legend Danny Morrison and Nikhil Uttamchandi, the new and exciting voice of Caribbean cricket. The magazine show will round up the best of Caribbean and global cricket with hugely exciting guests giving their opinions on the latest news.

The first show is now live on CPL’s social media pages and Danny and Nikhil were joined by the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle. With the T20 World Cup currently taking place in the USA and Caribbean there was plenty for them to talk about on the inaugural show.

Paul Pritchett-Brown, CPL’s Head of Production, said: “We are really excited to be launching this new show which will be another opportunity for fans to follow the news from around the cricketing world, but with the unique flavour for which the CPL is so famous. In Danny and Nikhil we have two of the very best personalities hosting the show and having the one and only Chris Gayle as our first guest will be lots of fun.”