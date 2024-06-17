Prime Minister of Barbados offers condolences on passing of Herbie Yearwood

Death, inevitably, brings with it sadness — but it also provides a moment for pause and reflection that so often can serve to blunt the effects of that sadness.

Today, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I pause to reflect on the passing of a dear friend, Herbert “Herbie” Yearwood, who has given so much to country, community and party — the Barbados Labour Party — that for me it is more a moment of thankfulness than of sorrow.

Herbie served Barbados well in so many ways, including as a Senator from 1985, a member of the Oistins Festival Organising Committee for more than three decades, Deputy High Commissioner of Barbados in London, and as a faithful organiser, supporter and worker for the BLP going back to the days of late Prime Minister Tom Adams — he was always strong willed and resolute.

While very few may remember speeches from him on the political platforms during elections long past, his contribution to the inner workings of the party — and particularly the oiling of the party machinery in the Christ Church constituencies — cannot be minimised.

He understood that strong branches were absolutely essential for a party to be effective, and for his hard work was presented with the Prime Minister’s Award by then Prime Minister Owen Arthur, and later the Grantley Adams Award in 2007.

As an efficient and long-standing coordinator of BMEX , Barbados Manufacturers’ Exhibition, a promoter of local manufacturing and a no-nonsense supermarket proprietor, Herbie distinguished himself in the business community, while also chairing several State boards over the year. For his service to country, he was awarded the Silver Crown of Merit in 1994.

Herbie took that same attention to detail with him when he was stationed in London as this country’s Deputy High Commissioner from 1994, playing a key role in the staging of Barbados Expo, which was aimed at creating awareness of, and opportunities for, Barbadian products in that market.

He was also the originator of what eventually became known as the Caribbean Volunteer Readers & Performers Project in London. He was keen to see the High Commission take an active interest in the experience of children of Barbadians and other Caribbean nationals in British schools.

We will always be thankful for his hard work and dedication to improving the lives of Barbadians, and on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend sincere condolence to his family.

May his soul rest in peace.