Police say man is captured, neglect to state name or if AI

The male who Police were asking for assistance in identifying and who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday April 10th 2024 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Saturday 15th June 2024, he was captured by personnel from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station and is currently assisting Police with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

