Police say man is captured, neglect to state name or if AI

The male who Police were asking for assistance in identifying and who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday April 10th 2024 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.
The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the general public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.
What’s the name? Is he an AI? Image is terrible
The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.
But not give names, why?
- Rodney Inniss: Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
Leave a Reply