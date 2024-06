The road marking crew of the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) will be remarking Barbarees Hill, Eagle Hall, Fontabelle Road, Prescod Boulevard, and President Kennedy Drive in St. Michael this Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Signage and flag persons will be put in place. Motorists are asked to avoid speeding through work areas while road markings are being carried out, as this endangers the lives of workers and damages the freshly painted road markings.

MTW apologises for the inconvenience and thanks persons for their cooperation. (PR/MTW)