McBride Caribbean & Hanschell Inniss Assist NCC in Dengue Fight

The National Conservation Commission (NCC) recently received some ammunition to aid in its fight to eliminate the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the vector that transmits the potentially life-threatening dengue virus.

McBride (Caribbean) Limited, the leading aerosol manufacturer in the region partnered with their distribution partner, Hanschell Inniss Limited and donated cases of BOP Insecticide along with $1,600 in cash to the organisation to assist in the efforts to mitigate the effects of the deadly mosquito.

From left: Cranston Kirton, Brand Manager Hanschell Inniss, Patricia Harbin-Jones – Senior Storekeeper National Conservation Commission and Ricardo Marshall, Deputy General Manager (Ag.) National Conservation Commission

As news of the increase in dengue cases locally spreads, McBride and Hanschell Inniss made the decision to help the NCC as we approach the rainy season. By using BOP, the commission can treat areas where mosquitoes are present and help protect persons in susceptible communities. In addition, the financial support will enable the commission to sustain their day-to-day efforts.

Mr. Cranston Kirton, Brand Manager for Hanschell Inniss, the authorized distributor for BOP, presented the donation to Mr. Ricardo Marshall, Deputy General Manager (Ag.) and Mrs. Patricia Harbin-Jones, Senior Storekeeper of the National Conservation Commission.