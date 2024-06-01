Launch of PLANTERAY’s XO 20th Anniversary – The Cricket Legends Edition

The Cricket Legends of Barbados has partnered with the Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD) to launch The PLANTERAY XO 20th Anniversary – The Cricket Legends Edition. During a media briefing and reception hosted at WIRD’s Stades Visitor’s Centre, it was explained that with Barbados being the birthplace of some of the world’s most celebrated cricketers and of rum, this collaboration will feature a mix of batsmen and bowlers. Players chosen to face the bottles cover multiple generations in an endeavor to highlight the diverse eras throughout cricket’s history.

Highlighted on this special rum edition will be:- Joel “Big Bird” Garner, Tino Best, Collis King, Pedro Collins, Fidel Edwards, Sherwin Campbell, Vasbert Drakes & Dwayne Smith

The relationship between WIRD and The Cricket Legends will afford these great players the opportunity for increased visibility and engagement across a more diverse spectrum of stakeholders.

This partnership also enables The Cricket Legends an accessible product that not only showcases authentic Barbadian culture but is deeply rooted in its rich historical tradition, thereby extending its reach even further into international markets.

Barbados has produced a plethora of cricket legends who have significantly influenced both the game locally and internationally. The island, part of the West Indies cricket team, has an illustrious cricketing history that dates back to the late 19th century, similarly to that of WIRD.

Partnerships such as this one is very significant, given that they represent a favorable stride towards cementing opportunities for not only our icons and legends from earlier years but, it also as an opening to new avenues and prospects for both the younger generation of legends and current Barbadian international players who seek placement post-retirement.

Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery, located on Brighton Beach, Barbados, is delighted to be part of this wonderful project, which highlights values that have been dear to it since its creation over 130 years ago and are vital to making excellent rum: heritage, striving for excellence as a team, and team spirit. Each bottle of this extra old Barbados rum features the legends, encapsulating the spirit of Barbados and celebrates our players.