Launch of PLANTERAY’s XO 20th Anniversary – The Cricket Legends Edition

The Cricket Legends of Barbados has partnered with the Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery (WIRD) to launch The PLANTERAY XO 20th Anniversary – The Cricket Legends Edition. During a media briefing and reception hosted at WIRD’s Stades Visitor’s Centre, it was explained that with Barbados being the birthplace of some of the world’s most celebrated cricketers and of rum, this collaboration will feature a mix of batsmen and bowlers. Players chosen to face the bottles cover multiple generations in an endeavor to highlight the diverse eras throughout cricket’s history.
The relationship between WIRD and The Cricket Legends will afford these great players the opportunity for increased visibility and engagement across a more diverse spectrum of stakeholders.
Barbados has produced a plethora of cricket legends who have significantly influenced both the game locally and internationally. The island, part of the West Indies cricket team, has an illustrious cricketing history that dates back to the late 19th century, similarly to that of WIRD.
Stade’s West Indies Rum Distillery, located on Brighton Beach, Barbados, is delighted to be part of this wonderful project, which highlights values that have been dear to it since its creation over 130 years ago and are vital to making excellent rum: heritage, striving for excellence as a team, and team spirit. Each bottle of this extra old Barbados rum features the legends, encapsulating the spirit of Barbados and celebrates our players.
