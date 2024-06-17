Kingsland Gardens man in Custody

Zaquan Ryan O’Neal Walcott of #170 4th Avenue, Kingsland Gardens, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Tuesday 11th June 2024 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday 13th June 2024, he presented himself to the Hastings/Worthing Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.