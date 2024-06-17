Breaking News

  • MTW CREW TO REMARK RECENTLY PAVED ROADS IN ST MICHAEL

  • Launch of PLANTERAY’s XO 20th Anniversary – The Cricket Legends Edition

  • AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2024) set to strengthen Africa-CARICOM linkages

  • “Stades’ Rum Tour: Hidden Treasure for Locals & Visitors alike!” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • Bajan Teen on Go Fund Me for Physiotherapy after vehicular mishap

  • The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Issues Notices for Outstanding Filings & Payments

Police Handcuffs

Kingsland Gardens man in Custody

Bajan Reporter

Kingsland Gardens man in Custody

Bajan Reporter

Police Handcuffs

Zaquan Ryan O’Neal Walcott of #170 4th Avenue, Kingsland Gardens, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Tuesday 11th June 2024 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Thursday 13th June 2024, he presented himself to the Hastings/Worthing Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector
  • Communications & Public Affairs Officer
  • The Barbados Police Service
Post Views: 105
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280