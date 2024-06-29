Breaking News

Jade (2024) – Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos & stuntwoman Shaina “Samurider” West (HD)

Jade (2024) – Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos & stuntwoman Shaina “Samurider” West (HD)

Connect with Defiant Screen Entertainment – Website: https://www.defiant-ent.com/

After her brother’s accidental death at her own hands, Jade swore she’d never pick up another gun. But when she unknowingly comes between a powerful businessman and her former gang leader, she may not have a choice. With the guidance of an old friend, Jade must come to terms with all she’s faced in the past to safeguard her brother’s legacy and her family’s future.

Mickey Rourke, Mark Dacascos and stuntwoman Shaina West star in this kick-ass action thriller from the producers of GOD KILLER and RED RIGHT HAND.

