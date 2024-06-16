Breaking News

The 500 GB of memory helped Mooney store critical data and back-up photos of his 21-month solo transatlantic row from Africa to New York; however, the internal memory of Samsung in-kind support over the years became a lifeline of hope to continue his dream.

On the sidelines of the 2024 Korea-Africa Summit, Don Mr. Victor Mooney of Queens, culminated his inaugural visit last week to the Republic of Korea at the Samsung Innovation Museum. After an escorted tour, Mooney handed over a portable hard drive he dubbed “Goree Challenge Award” to the museum docent, which was supplied by Samsung.

Among other things, Mooney paid respect to the late Chairman of Samsung, Mr. Lee Kun-hee at the Bongnyeong Temple. In 2020, he was laid to rest at a family burial ground in Suwon.

The summit was held under the theme “The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity” from June 4-5 in Seoul, Korea. “It’s my hope that the Korean wave of humanity grows another tree in Africa”, said Don Mr. Victor Mooney.

